‘I Liked Jay-Jay The Most’- Ozil Reveals Admiration For Okocha

Mesut Ozil has revealed his admiration for former Fenerbahce star Austin Jay Jay Okocha, reports Completesports.com.

Ozil linked up with Fenerbahce on a three-and-half-year contract this month after leaving Arsenal.

Okocha was a fan favourite during his two-year stint at Fenerbahce.

The former Nigeria captain scored 30 goals in 62 league appearances for the Istanbul club.

“First of all, I greet everyone. I don’t know what to say. I’m very excited,” Ozil said. “Fenerbahce was a dream for me.

“I hope I will be useful to my team. I am very happy to be here. Thank you very much, everyone.

“Among the players who played in Fenerbahce in the past, I liked Jay-Jay Okocha the most. Now I like Dimitrios Pelkas, with whom we played in the same position. He is a very talented player.

“I believe that we will be champions. Fenerbahce always plays for the title.

“There is always pressure on a football player. I…