Ibrahimovic, Lukaku Ex-Man United Teammates Clash In Milan Derby

Former Manchester United teammates

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku clashed during a heated Milan derby in the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Milan’s Ibrahimovic and Inter’s Lukaku were both booked following a spat at the end of the first half, which continued into the tunnel during the interval.

The pair could be seen – and heard on television due to the San Siro being empty – exchanging insults as Lukaku had to be restrained by his team-mates as he attempted to confront the Swedish forward.

Also Read: Saka Rated Most Expensive Left Midfielder In The World

Ibrahimovic, who had given Milan a first-half lead, was sent off after picking up a second yellow card after the break, while Lukaku levelled with a penalty before Christian Eriksen struck a stoppage-time winner for Inter to send them through with a 2-1 win.

Ibrahimovic and Lukaku spent the 2017-18 season as team-mates at Old Trafford, with the…