Klopp Backs Tuchel To Succeed At Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp expects Chelsea to thrive under Thomas Tuchel but described the decision to sack Frank Lampard as “really harsh”.

Tuchel, the man who replaced Klopp as boss at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, was on Tuesday named as the new Chelsea manager following Roman Abramovich’s decision to show Lampard the door on Monday morning.

Asked about the German’s arrival in the Premier League, Klopp’s first response was to talk about the man he follows.

Read Also: Lampard Keen To Return To Management After Chelsea Sacking

“Frank Lampard lost his job and I have to say that is a really tough one,” he said.

“I think that Chelsea did an incredible job in the transfer market this summer and brought in good players but things like this take time.

“It is really harsh to make that decision that early, but obviously Mr Abramovich gives you some chances, some money and some players, but he is not the most patient…