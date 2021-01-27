Manchester United Confirm Ighalo’s Return To Shanghai Shenhua

Manchester United have confirmed Odion Ighalo’s return to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua after his loan deal with the Red Devils came to an end, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo linked up with the Premier League giants on a temporary basis in January 2020, initially until the end of May.

With the 2019/20 campaign continuing into the summer, United reached an agreement to extend Ighalo’s loan until January 2021.

“We’d like to thank Odion for his efforts while at the club and wish him all the best for the future,”reads a statement on the club website.

The Nigerian forward took to the social media to announce his departure from the club on Tuesday.

“It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end,” Odion wrote. “But I give God the glory for helping me fulfil this lifelong dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honour I will forever cherish…