NBBF Considering Bubble Format For 2021 Domestic League Season

As Nigerians anticipate the calendar for the 2021 domestic basketball season, the NBBF is considering available options.

This is in light of the recent successes of the bubble format initiated by the National Basketball Association (NBA) as well as FIBA Africa during its last Afrobasket qualification series in Kigali, Rwanda.

The federation reasoned that due to the harsh reality of the covid-19 pandemic and the new normal, there is a need to quickly adapt to the situation.

The board said, “What we are trying to do most especially in basketball is to learn from the experience that we have had from the organisation of the NBA where they set up bubbles and people played as long as they were kept in one place with very limited contact with the outside world.”

The board is optimistic that the best decisions will be taken after due consultation with stakeholders and club owners ahead of the 2021 Zenith Women Premier…