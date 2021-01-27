Nwakaeme Helps Trabzonspor Beat Okechukwu’s Istanbul Basaksehir To Win Turkish Super Cup

Anthony Nwakaeme was in action for Trabzonspor who beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 to claim a ninth Turkish Super Cup title, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Trabzonspor won the Super Cup was in 2010 when they thrashed Bursaspor 3-0.

Also in action on Wednesday was Azubuike Okechukwu who was replaced on 55 minutes for Istanbul Basaksehir while Nwakaeme played for 90 minutes.

Djaniny gave Trabzonspor the lead in the 48th minute but Senegalese striker Demba Ba equalised for Istanbul Basaksehir from the penalty spot on 58 minutes.

In the 74th minute Istanbul Basaksehir were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Alexandru Epureanu.

Trabzonspor capitalised on the man advantage and scored on 86 minutes through Caleb Ekuban.

By James Agberebi

