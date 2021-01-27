Onuachu Bags Brace Takes Goals Tally To 22 In Genk’s Home Win

Paul Onuachu was on target again as he bagged a brace this time in Genk’s 3-2 home win against Zulte Waregem, in the Belgian Jupiler on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu has now scored 22 goals in 23 league appearances for Genk so far this season.

The 26-year-old opened scoring in the 45th minute before doubling his side’s lead on 52 minutes.

Also in action for Genk was Onuachu’s compatriot Cyriel Dessers who was brought on in the 78th minute.

The win saw Genk end a run of six consecutive games without victory (three defeats, three draws).

They climb to second position on 42 points and are nine points behind leaders Club Brugge.

And in the Czech Republic Peter Olayinka scored and had an assist as Slavia Prague hammered FC Fastar Zlin 6-2 away.

Olayinka put Slavia Prague 1-0 up in the third minute and provided the assist…