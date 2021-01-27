Onyekuru Eager To Shine At Galatasaray

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru is keen to rediscover his best form at Turkish club Galatasaray after a difficult six months in France, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru made just four league appearances in the first half of the campaign for Monaco.

The 23-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan for the third time on Monday and is determined to prove his class again.

“Honestly, I’m very happy to be back in Galatasaray where I had previously enjoyed success,” Onyekuru told BBC Sport Africa.



“I chose Galatasaray because I’ve not been playing for six months. I just want to go somewhere that I don’t need to try too hard to prove anything to the coach or force myself into the consciousness of the club or fans.

“Here at this historical club, I can get regular games to be back in shape. Play on a weekly basis to get my form and important fitness back.”

“They…