Pinnick Cleared To Contest In FIFA Council Elections

World football governing body FIFA has given NFF president Amaju Pinnick the green light to contest for a seat at the FIFA Council elections, Completesports.com reports.

This was confirmed on the NFF’s verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The elections will hold in Morocco on 12 March 2021.

Pinnick was given the all clear to contest in the elections by the FIFA Review Committee.

Reacting to being cleared for the elections, Pinnick, writing on his verified Twitter handle, said:”As part of my commitment to keep pushing Nigerian and African football forwards and upwards, I would like to announce that I have now been cleared by the FIFA Review Committee to seek a position on the FIFA Council at the forthcoming elections scheduled for the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football; CAF, coming up in Rabat, Morocco on the 12th of March, later this year.

“The FIFA Review…