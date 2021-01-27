Robinson Ex-Arsenal Player Jailed For Having Sex With 14-year-old

A former Arsenal academy player Tyrell Robinson has been jailed for having sex with an underage girl and taking a photograph of his friend in bed with two naked 14-year-olds the same night, reports Mirror.

The ex-Bradford City winger was almost 20 when three 14-year-old girls joined him and his friend Korie Berman at his flat in Bradford in August 2018.

The player, since sacked by the club, knew the girls’ ages and had discussed with Berman the fact they were underage, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Robinson, now 23, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he admitted sexual activity with a child, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child.

The indecency charges related to taking a photo on his mobile phone of Berman with two drunk, naked 14-year-olds in the footballer’s spare room.

Robinson then shared the photo with Berman, along with emojis indicating sexual activity and the…