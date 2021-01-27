Sevilla Launch Bid To Sign Sadiq From Almeria

Sevilla have launched a bid to sign Nigeria forward Sadiq Umar from Segunda Division club Almeria, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for Almeria following his arrival from Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade in October 2020.

The striker is also a goal shy from matching his personal scoring record in a league season.after scoring 12 goals in 18 Super Liga games for Partizan during the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of clubs in Europe with the strongest being that of Sevilla who want him this very month.

According to Spanish media outlet, Marca , Almeria have demanded €60m from teams who want Saidq this month and if he helps them gain promotion to LaLiga, the fee goes up to €80m.

Sadiq is open to staying at Almeria beyond this month and the club could also buy the idea and consider him part of their plans for the present…