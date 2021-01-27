Trending On Complete Sports 27.01.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Ighalo Bids Farewell To Manchester United

Saka Rated Most Expensive Left Midfielder In The World

Oscar: Why De Bruyne, Salah Did Not Perform At Chelsea

Tuchel Confirmed As Chelsea New Manager

Ancelotti Declares Iwobi Fit For Leicester City Clash

Ex-Man United Teammates Lukaku, Ibrahimovic Clash In Milan Derby

Pinnick Cleared To Contest In FIFA Council Elections

HJK Helsinki Teen Star David Ezeh Commits Future To Nigeria

