Trending On Complete Sports 27.01.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Ighalo Bids Farewell To Manchester United
Saka Rated Most Expensive Left Midfielder In The World
Oscar: Why De Bruyne, Salah Did Not Perform At Chelsea
Tuchel Confirmed As Chelsea New Manager
Ancelotti Declares Iwobi Fit For Leicester City Clash
Ex-Man United Teammates Lukaku, Ibrahimovic Clash In Milan Derby
Pinnick Cleared To Contest In FIFA Council Elections
HJK Helsinki Teen Star David Ezeh Commits Future To Nigeria
