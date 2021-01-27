Troost-Ekong Nominated For Watford MOTM Award In Draw Vs Milwall

William Troost-Ekong has been nominated for man of the match award following Watford’s 0-0 away draw against Millwall, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was in action for 90 minutes in the game.



Read Also: Watford Boss Munoz Happy With Troost-Ekong, Teammates Display At Milwall

Troost-Ekong put up a fine performance as the Hornets kept a fourth clean sheet since head coach Xisco Munoz arrival at the club.

Francisco Sierralta and Ismaola Sarr are the two other players nominated for the man of the match prize.

The 27-year-old has made 16 league appearances for Watford this season and scored once.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…