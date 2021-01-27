Watford Boss Munoz Happy With Troost-Ekong, Teammates Display At Milwall

Xisco Munoz offered his congratulations to his Watford players for what he felt was ultimately a positive performance in their 0-0 draw with Millwall.

The head coach felt his side controlled possession in difficult conditions and said that they showed progress despite the scoreline.

“I think it was a very good performance,” said Munoz. “Today we had good control of the ball, also we had in the first half a lot of chances to score, but it sometimes happens in football. I think it’s a good direction for us. We need to continue to learn to control the game.

“Also, there was the pitch, but I don’t want to make excuses. This was difficult for the guys, but all I can say is congrats guys because they gave everything.”

Asked if he would agree that his side needed more creativity and cutting edge, he agreed and said it was something that can happen.

However, he was pleased with his side’s defensive display…