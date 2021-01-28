Agent: West Brom Favourite To Sign Musa

The agent of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa admits a move to England is likely, Completesports.com reports.

West Brom are in talks to sign the former Leicester City striker, who is also a target for CSKA Moscow.



Agent Tony Harris told Sport-Express: “Negotiations with CSKA have not ended, but most likely Ahmed will go to England.”

Musa spent four years with CSKA between 2012-16.

The 28-year-old is in free agent status after leaving Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al-Nassr.

