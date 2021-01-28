Berbatov: Lampard Poorly Treated At Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes that Frank Lampard was not given enough time in the Chelsea dugout.

The 42-year-old club legend – who has been replaced by Thomas Tuchel – was sacked on Monday after overseeing five defeats from his last eight Premier League matches in charge.

Lampard was relieved of his duties despite securing Champions League qualification and reaching the FA Cup final last season, and Berbatov thinks that the Chelsea hierarchy were too quick to pull the trigger after only 18 months.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov said: “There are similarities between Solskjaer and Lampard. Both were legends at their respective clubs and were both managing big clubs.

“Ole was having a tough time at United with ups and downs. People are asking whether he was going to be sacked and now they are challenging for the title. In the case of Lampard, I thought he did a…