Ejuke On Target As CSKA Moscow Thrash Real Murcia In Friendly Match

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke was on target as CSKA Moscow thrash Spanish third division side Real Murcia 5-0 in a friendly game played on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Ejuke scored in the 63rd minute to put CSKA Moscow 3-0 ahead in the tune up game.

The last time he scored for CSKA was in a 3-1 win against Dinamo Moscow In the league on October 2020.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in 14 league appearances and has two goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

CSKA’s next competitive game comes up on February 20 in the Russian Cup against SKA Khabarovsk.

By James Agberebi

