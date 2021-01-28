Juventus Star Ronaldo Under Investigation

Portuguese and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could have landed himself in hot water after taking a ski trip which may have broken Italy’s Covid-19 rules.

Ronaldo is being investigated by police after travelling to the resort of Courmayeur in the city of Aosta with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to celebrate her 27th birthday.

Valle d’Aosta police confirmed to Reuters that an investigation is underway into a trip to the Alpine town of Courmayeur by Ronaldo and his girlfriend on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Italian laws state that trips to the region of Val d’Aosta are currently not permitted due to the area being in the medium-to-high risk orange zone.

And according to Italian news agency ANSA Ronaldo could be punished as a result.

He is unlikely to suffer too much financial hardship, however, with a fine of just €400 (£354) the norm for such cases.

The only…