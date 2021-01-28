Klopp Ready For Tough Tottenham Hotspur Test

Jurgen Klopp insists he has not looked beyond Thursday’s fixture at Tottenham as his Liverpool side face a potentially decisive run of games in their Premier League title defence.

The Reds are without a league win since thrashing Crystal Palace 7-0 on December 19, taking only three points from five games since.



And with games against high-flying West Ham, Manchester City and Leicester looming, Klopp’s side must quickly rediscover their best form.

” We never thought about the game after the next game,” he said. “We play Tottenham, nothing else. It is tough enough but it is only Tottenham.

“In the best times, we said it and it was the truth, we go game by game. Do you think it is impossible to go there and get something? No.”

