Liverpool Beat Spurs To End Premier League Winless Run

Liverpool returned to form in impressive fashion as they secured a convincing 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

After a run of five league games without a win – four of those without a goal – Liverpool moved back into the top four as they discovered their cutting edge in style at the expense of an uninspiring Spurs.

Spurs, who lost captain Harry Kane to an ankle injury at half-time, had an early Son Heung-min strike ruled out for offside.

Liverpool’s threat was rewarded with their first league goal in 482 minutes in first-half stoppage time when Roberto Firmino took advantage of hesitation between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris to tap in.

Lloris was at fault again two minutes after the break as Liverpool went 2-0 ahead after he pushed Sadio Mane’s shot straight into the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finished emphatically.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s 20-yard strike gave Spurs renewed hope…