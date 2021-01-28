Onuachu Named Man Of The Match In Genk’s Win Vs Zulten Waregem

Paul Onuachu has been named man of the match In Genk’s 3-2 home win against Zulte-Waregem on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international netted a brace in the encounter at the Luminus Arena.

Onuachu opened scoring for Genk late in the first half and added the second seven minutes after the break.



The 26-year-old has now scored 22 goals in 23 league appearances for Genk this season.

Genk currently occupy second spot on the table with 42 points from 24 games.

They will face Mechelen in their next league game on Sunday.

