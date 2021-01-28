Parma Close To Sealing Deal For Bayern Munich Nigerian Striker Zirkzee

Serie A side Parma are reportedly very close to sealing a deal for Bayern Munich Nigerian striker Joshua Zirkzee.

According to Sky Sport Italia, negotiations are progressing well and could reach a conclusion over the next 24 hours.

It would be a loan deal with option to buy for circa €15m.

Zirkzee has been in the Bayern Munich academy since 2017.

The 19-year-old made five appearances for the senior Bayern squad this season.

He plays as a centre-forward or a support striker and has also been linked with Benevento and Everton.

