PSG Offer Ramos Bumper Three-Year Deal

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly formally offered Sergio Ramos a lucrative three-year deal to prise him away from Real Madrid.

The Spain international is into the final six months of his Madrid deal and is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

Los Blancos are keen to keep hold of their skipper, who has been at the club for 16 seasons, but it has been reported that they are unwilling to match his wage demands.

That is no such problem for PSG, with ESPN suggesting that the French giants are prepared to pay Ramos €15m (£13.26m) a season over the next three campaigns.

The decision is now said to be down to the Spain international, who is expected to make an official announcement on his future in the next couple of months.

