Red-Hot Onuachu: I Love Scoring Goals

Genk forward Paul Onuachu says scoring goals is his primary duty after firing a brace in the club’s 3-0 home win against Zulte-Waregem on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu increased his goal tally to 22 following another impressive for Genk at the Luminus Arena.

The victory ended Genk’s four-match winless in the Belgian Pro League.

“Scoring is my job, hey”, a delighted Onuachu said after the game.

The forward also reflected on his two goals in the game.

“I realise better than anyone that I am not a player who will dribble a few players myself … I need my teammates to score.”

“With that first goal Ito does a fantastic job with that heel. Munoz came over again. That boy is crazy, he keeps going. As a striker I just had to be there,” he explained.

“At the corner of the second goal I faced a very big , strong boy (Seck, ed.). So I had to think quickly to get rid of him. I did not do that…