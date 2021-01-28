Rodgers Gives Hopeful Update Over Ndidi’s Injury

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful the injury suffered by Wilfred Ndidi in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Wednesday is not a serious one, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi had to be taken off for Papy Mendy just before half-time after receiving treatment on his hamstring.

Rodgers however does not believe the issue is a severe one.



“It’s just tightened up,”he said on Ndidi’s hamstring.

“He doesn’t think he’s overstretched or tore it. We’ll just have to assess that. We couldn’t risk it.”

The midfielder has scored once in 11 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

