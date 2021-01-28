Sadiq Up For Segunda Division Player Of The Month Award

UD Almeria forward Umar Sadiq has been nominated for Segunda Division Player of the Month for January, Completesports.com reports.

The 23-year-old who linked up with Almeria from Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade last October has become one of the most influential members of the team.

Sadiq scored four goals in two league appearances for Almeria in January.

The striker bagged a hat-trick in the 3-1 home win against Ponferradina and the 2-2 home draw against Sabadell.

Overall he has scored 10 goals in 19 league appearances for his club this season.

The former Glasgow Rangers of Scotland player will battle Las Palmas’ Sergio Ruiz Alonso and

Bernardo Jose Espinosa of Girona FC for the individual prize.

By Adeboye Amosu

