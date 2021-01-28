Scottish Premiership: Aribo Bags Assist As Rangers Beat Hibernian Away, Maintain 23-Point Lead

Joe Aribo provided the assist for the only goal as Rangers secured another three points and a 20th Scottish Premiership clean sheet of the season by winning 1-0 against Hibernian on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

The win saw Rangers maintain their 23-point lead over champions Celtic.

Leon Balogun did not feature for Rangers as he was an unused substitute.

Alfredo Morelos’ strike in the second half was the difference between the two sides as Rangers again showed super mental strength on a difficult pitch against a good opponent to get the victory.

Rangers started brightly and were almost ahead with only a minute showing on the clock – James Tavernier’s ball from a wide free-kick was met at the front post by Connor Goldson who nodded across goal and wide of target.

Aribo pounced on a loose ball to go in on Ofir Marciano, but from just inside the area under pressure Paul McGinn he saw his strike…