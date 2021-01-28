Sheffield Claim First Win Away To Man United In 48 Years

Manchester United missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League after a shock 2-1 home defeat to bottom club Sheffield United.

It was Sheffield first league win at Old Trafford since December 1973 after losing seven previous visits.

Also, it was a first Premier League away win in 16 games (since at C. Palace, Feb 2020).

Kean Bryan headed the visitors into a shock first-half lead but United equalised when Harry Maguire nodded in a corner.

Sheffield took the lead again 10 minutes later through Oliver Burke’s heavily-deflected effort which hit the crossbar and in past David De Gea.

United are second on 40 points while Sheffield bottom on eight points in the league table.

At Goodison Park Wilfred Ndidi went off injured in Leicester’s 1-1 draw away to Everton.

Ndidi was replaced by Nampalys Mendy on 42 minutes while Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute.

Alex Iwobi featured in the game after…