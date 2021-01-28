Solskjaer Blames Poor Officiating For United’s Shock Loss To Sheffield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken aim at the referees after Manchester United’s shock loss to bottom club Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

United saw their Premier League title hopes take a mighty blow after a shock 2-1 defeat by the Blades.

Chris Wilder’s men were written off but managed to inflict a first loss on United since their 1-0 beating from Arsenal in November.

Also Read: Parma Close To Sealing Deal For Bayern Munich Nigerian Striker Zirkzee

Manchester City now have the chance to extend their lead over Solskjaer’s men by four points if they win their game in hand.

Solskjaer made six changes to the team that won against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

And it led to a disjointed performance against the bottom team in the Premier League.

Kean Bryan opened the scoring at Old Trafford after scoring a header before former Blades star Harry Maguire equalised in the second-half.

United have made a habit of…