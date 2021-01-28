TNT Africa Muscles Up With Exciting Channel Refresh For 2021

TNT Africa, home of the best contemporary and Hollywood blockbusters, will be revealing its 2021 channel refresh packed with an exciting slate of tailor-made shows and content that will keep African audiences glued to their screens on February 1, 2021.

With this move, the channel aims to emphasise its commitment to delivering relevant and exciting programming to African fans!

As part of the refresh, TNT Africa will debut AEW DYNAMITE, the weekly flagship show from All Elite Wresting, the new professional wrestling league that is taking the world by storm. The launch kicks off on Friday, 5 February, at 13h20 (CAT) with the first five episodes of the new season.

Then, every Friday night, during prime time at 20h00 (CAT), the channel will premiere the recent high-octane matches, two days after the US premiere, and after that repeated twice throughout the week.

AEW offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling with a roster of world-class talent offering TNT Africa viewers a…