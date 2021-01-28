Tuanzebe Man United Defender Suffers Racist Abuse

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media after playing in Sheffield United’s shock 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Tuanzebe made his first Premier League start of the season against the Blades and saw Oliver Burke’s shot deflect off his left thigh past David de Gea and in off the underside of the bar with 16 minutes remaining.

The 23-year-old was also booked and then substituted for Donny van de Beek in the 82nd minute as United lost their fourth Premier League match at home this season in a blow to their title hopes.

But following the defeat, the defender was targeted on his Instagram account through dozens of vile racist comments – including one which read ‘DAMNNN N*****’ – as well as several abhorrent monkey emojis on an old photo that he had posted a fortnight ago of his United shirt and…