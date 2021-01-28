Tuchel Admits Chelsea Out Of Title Race, Face Battle To Make Top Four

Chelsea new manager Thomas Tuchel fears the Premier League title is already out of Blues reach and finishing in the top four might be beyond them as well.

Tuchel had to settle for a point as his first game in charge ended in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge against Wolves.

Chelsea are in eighth position but the German coach promised to work on the details and create a team no-one likes to play against.

“The title? Whoah, it’s far away you know,’ said Tuchel, when asked if he could win the Premier League. ‘No, we have to be realistic.

“When you sign for Chelsea as a player or like me as a manager, you sign for the expectation to challenge for titles. That means Premier League, the Champions League and all the cups. It’s absolutely clear.

“At the same time, we have to be realistic. There are a lot of teams between us and fourth – and a lot of points in between us. The best thing is that…