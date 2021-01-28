Tuchel Begins Chelsea Reign With Frustrating Home Draw Vs Wolves

Thomas Tuchel got his reign as Chelsea boss off to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Wednesday’s Premier League game despite his side enjoying 78% possession.

Tuchel omitted Mason Mount from his first Chelsea starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Mount was a fixture under sacked Blues boss Frank Lampard, but was overlooked by Tuchel but however got eight minutes from the bench as the hosts tried to break through a resolute Wolves side.

Cesar Azpilicueta captained Tuchel’s first Blues XI, with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in midfield, and Callum Hudson-Odoi making a start.

Also Read: Aubameyang Explains Reasons For Arsenal Absence

Antonio Rudiger started in defence, in a move widely expected with Tuchel a known admirer of the Germany centre-back.

But Tuchel’s dreams of a winning start did not come true.

Chelsea dominated territory and possession, but created precious few clear-cut chances, and so the game remained goalless at half-time.

It was a quick…