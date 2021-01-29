Ajayi: Why I Turned Down Ajax Offer

Super Eagles and West Brom defender Semi Ajayi has revealed why he decided against joining Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

At the age of 20 Ajayi moved to Arsenal and despite playing in several friendlies for them and even being named on the substitutes bench for several Premier League games he never made the breakthrough.

He went onto have stints at Cardiff City, AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra Rotherham and also went on trial at Ajax.

And recounting why he did not eventually join the Eredivisie club, Ajayi stated that the thought of going through the club’s B team before graduating to the first team discouraged him.

“When I left Arsenal, they allowed me to go and train at clubs and have a look at clubs and explore my options,” the 27-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

“Ajax happened to be one of them. It was a really good experience and I enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

“Their academy and the set up they have there is amazing. You…