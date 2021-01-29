Ajayi’s West Brom Leading Race To Sign Arsenal Defender Maitland-Niles

Semi Ajayi could become teammates with Ainsley Maitland-Niles as West Brom are leading the race to sign the Arsenal versatile England international.

Sam Allardyce is working hard to convince the club’s owners to agree a deal for a six-month loan ahead of Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Whilst Maitland-Niles is happy to fill either full back roles, he prefers to play in midfield – which is where Allardyce is most likely to play him.

A number of other Premier League clubs are known to be monitoring the situation after it became known that the Arsenal academy graduate wanted to go on loan until the summer.

Maitland-Niles came close to joining Wolves in the summer, with Arsenal turning down a £15m bid.

He helped Arsenal win the FA Cup last season and also featured in the Community Shield win against Liverpool.

