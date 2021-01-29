Bayern Munich’s Guaranteed Win And Chances In Champions League

Bayern Munich had a fantastic finish to the 2019/2020 campaign as they won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble while going unbeaten for 30 games across all competitions. Their unbeaten streak ended at 32 matches after a disappointing 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim in September, but that was their only defeat of 2020.

Since the turn of the year, Hansi Flick’s side have suffered a couple of setbacks. The club succumbed to a surprise 3-2 league defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach where they were 2-0 ahead at the midway mark. However, the most shocking result came against second-tier Holstein Kiel, who eliminated them from the DFB-Pokal second round on penalties.

The defeat was definitely a wake-up call for the Bavarian giants and there has been an immediate reaction with three league wins on the bounce where they have kept two clean sheets, something which they have struggled to do over the past few months. Bayern have not been at their vintage best this term, but they…