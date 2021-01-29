Egwero, Ojeli,Okon George Headline AFN All-Comers Meet In Akure

Two-time Nigeria 100m king, Ogho-Oghene Egwero; Making of Champions’ fast improving quartermiler, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli and multiple national 400m queen Patience Okon George will headline Saturday’s Athletics Federation of Nigeria All-Comers competition at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The meet, the first in the calendar of the AFN this year is the only scheduled event for the athletes before next month’s National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo state.

Egwero, whose 10.23 seconds run last year at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin ranks him the second fastest Nigerian in 2020 behind Divine Oduduru (10.10 seconds) also holds the fastest 100m time ran on Nigerian soil in the past year and he will be challenged for the first position on Saturday by Idjesa Uruemu who ran 10.32 seconds in March last year to rank as the third fastest Nigerian for the season and Enoch Adegoke.

Adegoke’s 10.12…