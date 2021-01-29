‘He Is An Important Weapon For Us’- Galatasaray Boss Terim In Awe Of Onyekuru’s Quality

Galatasaray manager Fathi Terim has heaped plaudits on Henry Onyekuru and described the Nigerian “an important weapon” after the striker bagged a brace in the club’s 2-1 win against Gaziantep on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru rose from the bench to inspire the visitors to a hard-fought victory at the Gaziantep Stadyumu in what was his first match since joining Galatasaray on loan from Monaco this week.

The 23-year-old opened scoring in the 51st minute and got the second 12 minutes from time.

“We had to play Onyekuru. I said the game could bring us to that point. We all know Onyekuru. Maybe he does not have a voice in the teams he goes to in Europe, but he does what is necessary with us, “Terim told the club website.

” He seems to be happy with us. Not ready yet. He will be more ready every day. I insisted on that. Last year, he did not play in Trabzon and Alanya in three days.

“My…