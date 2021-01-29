I Won’t Apologise For 2010 World Cup Goal Miss

Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has said he will never apologise for missing a golden opportunity to score for the Super Eagles at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

With the Eagles trailing 2-1 against South Korea and needing an outright win, Aiyegbeni missed an open net following a cross from Yusuf Ayila.

It ranked as one of the worst miss at the World Cup held in Africa for the first time.

However, Aiyegbeni went on to equalise from the penalty spot after Chinedu Obasi was fouled inside the box.

Also Read: Onuachu Named Man Of The Match In Genk’s Win Vs Zulten Waregem

The game ended 2-2 which was not enough as the Eagles finished bottom of their group with one point, and crashed out of the World Cup alongside Greece while Argentina and Greece advanced into the round of 16.

And reflecting on the miss, the former Everton striker posited he sacrificed a lot for Nigeria hence doesn’t see why he…