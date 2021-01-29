Ibrahimovic, Lukaku Receive One-Game Ban After Derby Confrontation

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku have both received one-match bans following their heated confrontation in the Milan derby on Tuesday.

Both former teammates at Manchester United were booked by referee Paolo Valeri after clashing towards the end of the first-half – and both are now banned for their next respective Coppa Italia clash.

Inter Milan forward Lukaku was already on a yellow card so will miss Inter’s semi-final first leg against Juventus next week, while Milan’s Ibrahimovic is also banned for one-game after picking up a second yellow card during the game, though the suspension is just for Coppa Italia games and so will come into force next season.

However, the Italian Football Federation can reportedly still open an investigation to assess any possible discrimination, as they are yet to receive the referee’s report on the incident.

