Injured Ndidi Out For 10 Days

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has provided update on the fitness of Wilfred Ndidi ahead of the Premier League visit of Leeds United on Sunday, Completesports.com.

Ndidi was withdrawn from action during Wednesday’s hard-fought 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park due to hamstring problem.

“It’s just a slight tear (for Ndidi),” Rodgers told reporters inside the King Power Centre at LCFC Training Ground.

“He will be [out for] a week to 10 days, which is unfortunate, but sometimes hamstrings can be much longer than that.

“Jonny’s fine. It’s been an ongoing issue with him for a little while, but he’ll be fine.”

Throughout the campaign so far, Leicester have battled on despite a host of injuries to key players and Rodgers says he is fully prepared to once again utilise the depth of his squad.

“It’s the same test we’ve had all season when we’ve had players missing,” he continued.

“Jamie is a top-class player, so is Wilf, but we’ve…