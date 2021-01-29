Onyekuru Grabs Brace As Galatasaray Beat Gaziantep Away

Henry Onyekuru scored twice as Galatasaray beat Gaziantep 2-1 in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Gaziantep Stadyumu on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

It was Onyekuru’s first appearance for Fathi Terim’s side since he linked up with the club from Monaco.

The Nigeria international started the game on the bench and replaced Morocco international Younnes Belhanda after the break.



The 23-year-old put Galatasaray ahead in the 51st minute after he was teed up by Dutchman Ryan Babel.

He scored his second goal of the game 12 minutes from time.

His international teammate Oghenekaro Etebo replaced Emre Kılınç in the 75th minute.

Former Flying Eagles defender Valentine Ozornwafor was an unused substitute for Galatasaray in the game.

