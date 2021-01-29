Pinnick Keen To Resolve NFF Finance Challenges Ahead FIFA Bid

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick is determined to resolve financial challenges at home ahead of his personal bid to occupy a seat in the FIFA council.

Pinnick is one of the candidates for African seats on the FIFA Council.

Head of the financially stricken NFF, which receives direct funding from the government, Pinnick is keen to resolve the pay issue dating back to the continental showpiece event in Egypt back in 2019.

“The quest for a Fifa council seat is in the interest of the continent and as the head of Nigerian football I must ensure all is well at home, too,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s a kind of government responsibility to pay the players and the [Nigerian] president is very keen on helping to sort it.

“I was in Abuja and I found out it’s only a matter of the modalities delaying paying the allowances and bonuses, any moment from now it will be sorted out.”

The national team players have been waiting 19 months for…