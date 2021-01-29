Sapporo FC Sign Okechukwu – Complete Sports

Japanese topflight club, Consadole Sapporo FC have signed former Akwa United forward Gabriel Okechukwu on a three-year contract.

Okechukwu, joins in a deal worth €824,000 from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

The Nigerian striker had spent last year on loan at SC Chabab Mohammedia, where he made only seven appearances.

The 26-year-old was part of Akwa United that beat Niger Tornadoes 3-2 on penalties in the Aiteo Cup final 2017.

He moved to Wydad Casablanca in 2018 and helped the Moroccan giants win the Brotola League title the following season.

The former Karpaty Lviv and St. George forward has four caps for the Super Eagles B team with two goals.

He was a key part of the team which reached the African Nations Championship where they lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco in the final of the competition.

Okechukwu who is expected to make his debut for Consadole Sapporo against Yokohama when the league starts on February 27 is…