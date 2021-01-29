‘They Are Fundamental Players’- Gattuso Happy With Osimhen, Mertens’ Return From injury

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is happy to give Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens game time in Thursday night’s Coppa Italia 4-2 win against Spezia.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder while on international duty with Nigeria in November, 2020,

Th 22-year-old made his first appearance after the setback in last Sunday’s 3-1 away defeat at Hellas Verona.

He replaced Eljif Elmas in the 69th minute of the encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“In the second half I put in Osimhen and Mertens to give them time. They are two fundamental playersáfor us and unfortunately we didn’t have them available for their respective injuries,”Gattuso told the club website.

“I am not looking for excuses, but not having two strikers of this level available would have been penalizing for any team, even for those who are leading the league….