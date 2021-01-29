Tomori Thrilled With AC Milan Ambitions

England defender Fikayo Tomori is excited about the ambitions of Serie A giants AC Milan.

The 23-year-old Chelsea defender arrived on loan with an option to buy this month and has already played his first game in the Coppa Italia.

“I arrived with Milan first in the table,” he said at a press conference. “We have to believe in the Scudetto.

“It would be a great result. We shouldn’t be afraid to talk about the Scudetto, we all believe in it.”

Tomori impressed on his debut against Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, but Milan were eventually eliminated from the Coppa Italia.

“Even in the Premier League, matches are played with great aggression. Derbies are very intense matches.

“I’m very happy to be here. We are in a positive moment, I want to contribute. I will give everything on the pitch, with great desire and determination.

“There are differences on a technical-tactical level. The English game is more aggressive and physical, but here I have to pay more…