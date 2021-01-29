Tuchel: Chelsea Will Be Ready For Title Challenge Next Season

Thomas Tuchel admits his Chelsea side must be ready to contest next season’s Premier League title.

The former Paris St Germain boss is also “totally aware” but not scared of Chelsea’s ruthless streak when it comes to sacking managers.

Tuchel has become the 15th managerial appointment of the Roman Abramovich era, overseeing his first match in Wednesday’s goalless Premier League draw with Wolves.

Tuchel’s concession on the immediate turnaround demanded by the Blues board is at odds with his predecessor Frank Lampard, who had wanted time for an extended Stamford Bridge rebuild.

Chelsea’s new manager believes such luxuries do not exist in west London, insisting he is comfortable with the loftiest of expectations.

Asked when Chelsea – who are currently 11 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City having also played a game more – will be ready to win the league, the 47-year-old German replied:…