Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 22

The 2nd half of the season is here. A new wildcard, more weekly transfers and finally you see your score with the “freebies”. Here are some new options for your squad.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Ruud Boffin (Antalyaspor, Goalkeeper)

Contrary to his unsuccessful last season performance with only 6 clean sheets, Ruud Boffin made a good start for the new season. He has earned 8 clean sheets in 18 games so far this season. He is the top goalkeper who gained most points in Realfevr’s fantasy game and he is also the most clean sheet points gained player. Boffin’s 2 penalty-kick saves from his total 46 net saves is highly significant this season. We expect him to be a strong clean sheet candidate against Gençlerbirliği who are in a currently chaotic situation.

Key Stats (per game): Conceded…