Watford Provide Success Fitness Update

Nigeria forward Isaac Success is getting closer to full fitness according to his Sky Bet Championship club Watford , reports Completesports.com.

The centre-forward has been on the sidelines since June after suffering a hamstring injury during a training session.

Watford provided an update on his recovery ahead of Monday’s visit of Queens Park Rangers to Vicarage Road.



“Striker Stipe Perica had a minor set-back and is continuing to work on his own right now. Fellow forward Isaac Success is working outside as he progresses his return,”reads a statement on the club website.

“Domingos Quina has joined Success in working on his own outdoors, but likewise is not back with the main first-team group yet.”

The striker has struggled to establish himself at Vicarage Road since teaming up with the side from Spanish side Granada in 2016.

