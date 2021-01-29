West Ham Reach Agreement To sign Lingard On Loan From Man United 

West Ham are expected to announce the signing of Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United today (Friday), talkSPORT understands.

Lingard has been looking for a move elsewhere having made just three appearances for his boyhood club all season.

The 28-year-old had been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Sheffield United, as well as a host of European clubs.

But it appears he’s chosen West Ham, with the Hammers and the Red Devils agreeing a deal in principle for Lingard to join on loan.

It’s understood West Ham are paying a loan fee and the England international’s wages for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

Lingard could do his parent club a favour if he makes his West Ham debut on Sunday as they take on Man United’s title rivals Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Lingard is looking to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 by playing regular first-team…